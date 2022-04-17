Comparing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47% Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.05 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.28 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.69 $10.47 million $0.95 7.58

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

