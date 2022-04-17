Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

