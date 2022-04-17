Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conduent by 48,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

