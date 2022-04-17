Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,953.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.05 or 0.07591409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00275731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00832915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00604219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00353705 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

