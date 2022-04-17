Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,577. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.