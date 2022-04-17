Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of C$11.64 and a 52-week high of C$26.10.
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.