Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.25. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $30,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

