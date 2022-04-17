Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 18,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,648. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $364.27 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.57.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

