Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $76.48 million and $1.07 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.86 or 0.07557741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,500.12 or 0.99838075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

