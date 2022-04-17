Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

