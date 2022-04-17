Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CRKR opened at $1.82 on Friday. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)
