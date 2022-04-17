Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CRKR opened at $1.82 on Friday. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

