Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,457,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.