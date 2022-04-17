CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $6.05 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $514,352.07 and approximately $33.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $6.05 or 0.00014952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.21 or 1.00116590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

