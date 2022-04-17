Cryptonovae Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,024.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,024.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045389 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.67 or 0.07620662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,246.09 or 0.99946278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,526,588 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

