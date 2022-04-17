CSFB Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$66.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.96.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.78. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.32 and a twelve month high of C$65.13. The firm has a market cap of C$30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last quarter.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

