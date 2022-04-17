CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after purchasing an additional 569,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.