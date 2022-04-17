CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s (CYBN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 569,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,346. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

