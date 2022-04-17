D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

DHI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 2,517,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 200.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

