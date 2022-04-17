Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and approximately $164.64 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00112651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,103,741,335 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.