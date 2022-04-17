Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

