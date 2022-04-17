Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

