Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.12. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

