Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

