Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4,267.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 36,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

