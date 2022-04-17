Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,878 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

Shares of SPLK opened at $137.77 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

