Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

