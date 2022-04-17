Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.70 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

