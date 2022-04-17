Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

