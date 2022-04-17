Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,966 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

