Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 524 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CDW by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.83. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

