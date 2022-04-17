Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $416.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

