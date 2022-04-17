Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

