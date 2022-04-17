Dash 24 Hour Volume Hits $150.51 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $109.02 or 0.00270052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $150.51 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.00671216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,679,123 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

