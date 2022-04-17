Datamine Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $226,472.54 and approximately $9,313.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00282905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005563 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $788.23 or 0.01959752 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 178.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,220,435 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

