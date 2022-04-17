Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.09 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $95.09 million and approximately $246,615.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.19 or 0.07509362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,336.44 or 0.99796510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,988,110 coins and its circulating supply is 477,156,905 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

