Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Hits $3.67 on Exchanges

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00009149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and $15.21 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00115969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

