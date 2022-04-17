DeHive Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,671.45 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $131,671.45 and $69,168.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.77 or 0.07565949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,429.53 or 1.00134335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052190 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

