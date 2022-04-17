DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. DENSO has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.