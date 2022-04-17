Dero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $686,563.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $141.69 million and $686,563.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.40 or 0.00028721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.95 or 0.07550380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00274538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.30 or 0.00829353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00602778 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00349086 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,424,752 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.