Destination Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,066,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.