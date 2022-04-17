Destination Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,267 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of CAT traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

