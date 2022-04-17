Destination Wealth Management Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,046,000 after buying an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.53. 1,735,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,563. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.