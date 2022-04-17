Destination Wealth Management Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,563. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

