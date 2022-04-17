Destination Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 953,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,584,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,001,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,101. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.62.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.