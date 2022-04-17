Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,544 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 416,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,757,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 627,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.