Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 361,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,652. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27.
