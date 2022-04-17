Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

VIG traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. 1,034,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.44 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

