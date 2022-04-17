Destination Wealth Management Sells 172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,563. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

