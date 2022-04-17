Destination Wealth Management Sells 3,994 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,055,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,775,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,249,000 after buying an additional 314,720 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 539,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

