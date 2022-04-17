Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $139.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boston Properties by 717.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

